An interview with Constantina Stylianou, the head of Corporate social Responsibility and Events at XM, about the “Colour & Light by XM” Centre

When did the “Colour & Light by XM” Centre open, and what inspired its creation?

The centre was established in 2024 through an initiative by XM. The company fully funded the facilities, equipment, staff and overall infrastructure. The operation of the centre has been entrusted to the Cyprus Autism Association, which holds scientific and administrative responsibility for its daily operations.

The “Colour & Light by XM” Centre continues to grow with the goal of supporting children and cultivating a broader culture of acceptance, understanding and inclusion within Cypriot society. We are very proud that XM has been the driving force behind its creation and operation for two consecutive years.

Where is it located, and how does it operate? Why did XM invest in this particular centre?

The “Colour & Light by XM” Centre is located in Limassol. It stands as a shining example of social awareness and innovation. Now in its second year, it operates in modern facilities as a space for education, entertainment and socialisation for children on the autism spectrum, offering personalised programmes that integrate contemporary therapeutic methods.

We would like to thank the president of the board of the association, Tasoula Georgiadou, for believing in the idea and for helping to establish the “Colour & Light by XM” Centre as a reference point for inclusion and equal treatment of individuals with autism in Cypriot society.

How does the creation of the “Colour & Light by XM” Centre align with XM’s corporate social responsibility strategy, and what does it mean for you to see this investment translate into tangible progress for each child?

XM’s investment in the “Colour & Light by XM” Centre is part of its broader corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy and serves as a model for how the private sector can contribute to society. Most importantly, behind every structure and initiative, there is a child taking one more step forward.

In less than two years of operation, the “Colour & Light by XM” Centre has already supported more than 14 children and their families across Cyprus. Nine professionals and specialists are actively involved in the centre’s daily programmes, which include speech therapy, occupational therapy, psychological support and social skills development. The centre operates year-round, offering services for 18 hours per week.

According to internal evaluation data, 85 per cent of the children who participated in the programme have shown significant improvement in communication and social interaction.

Tell us a few words about XM’s approach to corporate social responsibility

XM’s approach to CSR emphasises the importance of sustainability and social progress in achieving long-term development. It enhances both the company’s business mission and its broader social footprint. XM’s CSR strategy aims to provide meaningful and measurable support to Cypriot society and the economy, focusing on three main pillars: education and innovation, health and social well-being, and environmental sustainability.

In 2024, XM contributed to more than 600 CSR initiatives. For 2025, the company is implementing an ambitious plan that includes renovating homes for vulnerable families and individuals, supporting under-resourced villages, impacting over 38,000 residents, strengthening startup entrepreneurship, and supporting initiatives that promote educational excellence, well-being, health and environmental awareness in Cyprus.

At the same time, XM invests in programmes that enhance young people’s skills, promote equal access to education, and create opportunities for development and employment in cutting-edge sectors. The company also focuses on actively supporting charitable and social causes. XM aims to build long-term partnerships and continue enhancing its positive impact on society, helping to address critical social issues and contributing to the creation of a better and fairer future for all.

CSR is deeply integrated into XM’s corporate culture, with the goal of fostering an environment where responsibility, ethics and innovation go hand in hand. XM reaffirms its role as a responsible corporate citizen, striving to be a model of ethical entrepreneurship in Cyprus and globally.