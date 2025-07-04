The Bank of Cyprus (BoC) on Friday announced a revision to its privacy statement, saying this part of its ongoing efforts to safeguard personal data and ensure full compliance with European and national data protection legislation.

The changes respond to the requirements of Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and Council, commonly known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), as well as the relevant Cypriot legislation, Law 125(I) of 2018.

The revised privacy statement covers the processing of personal data of natural persons who fall into one or more of the following categories.

These include customers or potential customers of the bank, representatives of customers or potential customers, and beneficiaries of legal entities that are either customers or potential customers.

The bank urged all concerned parties to review the updated privacy statement to understand how their personal data is processed and what rights they have under the law.

“Kindly refer to our privacy statement to find out how we process your personal data and protect your rights, as well as other important information regarding the safety and use of your data at Bank of Cyprus,” the bank said in its announcement.

The statement is accessible on the bank’s official website at www.bankofcyprus.com, through its digital channels, and at all Bank of Cyprus branches.