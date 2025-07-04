The perception of Cypriots about the impact of EU regional policy remains largely positive, according to the latest Eurobarometer survey.

According to the survey, 88 per cent of respondents in Cyprus believe that EU-funded initiatives contribute positively to living conditions in their respective countries or regions, while 35 per cent are aware of the existence of such initiatives.

In the EU, the share of respondents aware of EU co-financed projects has remained stable at around 40 per cent since 2019.

The Eurobarometer said 64 per cent say the EU should invest in all its regions, not just poorer regions. The top priority for investment cited by respondents is regions with high unemployment.

The proportion of EU citizens who are aware of EU-funded projects in their region has remained stable at around 40 per cent since 2019 – this represents an increase of around 5 percentage points compared to 2017.

Furthermore, 68 per cent of respondents have heard of at least one of the shared management funds (ERDF/Cohesion Fund, European Social Fund, Interreg and Just Transition Fund).

Among those who are aware of EU-funded projects, a large majority of 79 per cent think they have a positive impact on their region or city. This figure is above 70 per cent in 25 of the 27 member states.

Across the EU, 57 per cent of those aware of EU-funded projects in their area say they contributed “somewhat or to a large extent” to their feeling of being EU citizens.

According to the findings, 64 per cent say that the EU should invest in all its regions, while 32 per cent say the EU should only invest in poorer regions. The highest investment priority is given to regions with high unemployment with 63 per cent.

The most supported priority for EU regional investment for the next few years, is the improvement of infrastructure for health and education, mentioned by 49 per cent of respondents.

This is followed by environmental protection, water resources, and climate action with 38 per cent, job creation and access to the labour market 31 per cent, housing and energy efficiency 27 per cent, research, innovation and digital technology 27 per cent, and the improvement of transport connections 25 per cent.