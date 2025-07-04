The Transport Ministry on Friday announced the signing of a contract for dredging works at Larnaca marina.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of the contract for the dredging works at Larnaca marina on Thursday, July 3, 2025,” the ministry said.

The contract was signed on behalf of the government by the Director of the Public Works Department, Eleftherios Eleftheriou, and on behalf of Semesco Company Ltd by Philippos Psyllas.

“The project involves the dredging of the entrance and the harbour basin of the Larnaca marina, as well as the supply, installation and operation of two specialised periodic lighting mechanisms (beacons) on the marina’s lighthouses that will operate using solar energy (photovoltaic system),” the ministry explained.

According to the contract details, the duration of the works is set to last for 20 weeks from the start date of the project.

“During this period, the smooth operation of the marina will not be disrupted,” the ministry confirmed.

“The signing of the contract follows a decision by the Council of Ministers and reflects the state’s commitment to ensuring the safe operation of the marina,” the ministry continued.

The announcement also mentioned that the project forms part of broader efforts to maintain and upgrade the marina’s facilities.

“The state remains committed to the general development of the surrounding area,” the ministry concluded.