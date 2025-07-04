The Paphos regional tourism board (Etap) this week called for a revision of local bus timetables following the completion of its first free community excursion programme to the Akamas region, which aimed to highlight points of interest and encourage visits to lesser-known villages.

In a statement issued after the final trip on Saturday, the board said that “the results of the initiative were clear”.

“If the departure times are changed, as the board has repeatedly suggested, then we will see an increase in visits to various communities, along with all the positive consequences that entails,” it said.

The board further pointed to two other similar cases in which it offered free excursions at times better suited to local and foreign visitors.

“In both those cases, the buses were full, which confirms our conclusion,” it stated.

The Akamas excursion initiative was part of a broader support programme for the region’s communities, announced by president Nikos Christodoulides and funded by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism.

Etap said the outcome of the initiative sends “a strong message to the Transport Ministry regarding the timetables and bus routes serving various communities.”

The free excursions took place every Saturday throughout May and June 2025, drawing more than 440 participants of different nationalities and age groups.

According to Etap, the buses were “consistently full,” and feedback from those who joined the trips was overwhelmingly positive.

“The level of satisfaction exceeded all expectations,” the Paphos tourism board said.

Based on the initial success, the initiative will be repeated in September and October 2025 with a similar programme.

The tourism board also stated that it believes that “continued efforts to improve access to rural destinations will help unlock the full potential of Paphos’ cultural and natural assets, especially in communities that rely heavily on seasonal visitors”.