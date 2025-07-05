A 27-year-old man has been remanded in custody for three days after police arrested him over a fire that broke out in Fasoula last Wednesday.

Police said on Saturday the man had been working at the spot where the blaze started, allegedly using an electric tool known as a grinder.

The fire burned through around four hectares of dry grass and wild vegetation before firefighters managed to bring it under control. No injuries were reported.

Investigators say the man was identified through testimony placing him at the scene at the time the fire began. Police are continuing inquiries to determine whether the grinder sparked the flames accidentally or through negligence.

Authorities stressed that dry summer conditions have increased the risk of wildfires across Cyprus. The Fasoula incident has prompted warnings for the public and workers to take extra care when using machinery outdoors. Police have urged anyone working with power tools in open spaces to follow safety measures and report any fires immediately.

The suspect is expected to appear in court again after his remand period as police examine evidence and consider possible charges.