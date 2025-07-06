Teaching unions Poed, Oelmek and Oltek are expected to respond to a proposal for permanent positions on Thursday.

The proposal was sent via Education Minister Athena Michaelidou, following the unions’ meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides on Thursday afternoon, after they had warned last week of a strike, demanding to see Christodoulides “immediately”.

The teachers, who met again on Friday to discuss the president’s proposal, are asking for the implementation of the agreement reached in November 2023, by which more permanent teaching positions would open, which would also reduce the number of non-permanent staff.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, Oelmek sees the president’s proposal positively, while Poed’s board is meeting to discuss it on Thursday, whose president Myria Vassiliou said the three unions would make a statement after that.

Poed is set to meet Education Minister Athena Michaelidou on Monday.

Oelmek has said the proposal safeguards the rights of teachers who would normally be permanent this year.