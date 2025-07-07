Finance Minister Makis Keravnos on Monday will chair a Eurogroup meeting, which is also set to elect a new president for the next two and a half years.

According to a statement from the Finance Ministry, ministers will first exchange views on the coordination of fiscal policies within the eurozone. They will also adopt a statement on the eurozone’s fiscal policy for 2026.

The meeting will continue with the presentation of the European Central Bank’s annual assessment of the international role of the euro. It will conclude with the election procedure for the new President of the Eurogroup, who will lead the body until the end of 2026.

In an extended format, with the participation of finance ministers from all EU member states, the Eurogroup will also discuss the key policy aspects of the legislative package on the Digital Euro.

Following that, the President of the European Investment Bank will present the Bank’s latest initiatives related to deepening the Capital Markets Union.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, July 8, the minister will participate in the ECOFIN Council meeting.

The meeting will begin with a discussion on progress regarding the regulations for the Digital Euro, based on a reflection paper prepared by the Presidency.

Subsequently, ministers will exchange views on the European Commission’s legislative proposal for the revision of the securitisation framework, in the context of advancing work on the Union of Savings and Investments.

The ECOFIN Council will also be informed about the work programme of the Danish Presidency of the EU.

Additionally, it will receive an update on the implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Facility.

As part of the 2025 European Semester for the coordination of economic policies among member states, the Council will adopt country-specific recommendations.

It will also approve conclusions from assessment reports on macroeconomic imbalances.

Further recommendations are expected to be adopted regarding the Excessive Deficit Procedure for Austria and Romania.

Lastly, legal texts are expected to be adopted concerning Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone as of 1 January 2026.

On Monday evening, the minister will attend an informal working dinner hosted by the Danish Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen.

The dinner will focus on exchanging views about addressing the rising needs for defence spending and the ways to continue economic support for Ukraine, the statement concluded.