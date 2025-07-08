Green Key and Green Offices certifications do more than reward good behaviour,” environment commissioner Antonia Theodosiou said on Tuesday during the Green Awards ceremony in Limassol.

“They build a strong culture of environmental responsibility,” she added.

The ceremony, organised by CYMEPA as the national coordinator of the programmes, recognised 42 hotels, five restaurants, and three guesthouses with the Green Key certification. Another 45 buildings and offices were awarded the Green Offices eco-label. Both schemes aim to weave environmental action into daily life, the commissioner noted.

“They promote responsibility, but also apply it, in how we live and work.”

The Green Key programme is aimed at hotels, guesthouses, campsites, holiday parks, restaurants, conference centres and attractions. It is considered the highest international standard in environmental responsibility and sustainable tourism. Over 5,000 businesses in more than 60 countries have now been certified with the Green Key label. It signals to guests that their stay supports an environmentally respectful model of hospitality.

“This proves that environmental responsibility is no longer optional or simply goodwill,” Theodosiou said.

“It’s an international quality standard.”

She stressed that the programme’s strength lies in its strict inspection and adherence to clear environmental criteria set by the Foundation for Environmental Education.

“It’s not just words, it’s real, it’s demanding, and it delivers measurable results.”

Behind every Green Key label, she added, is a real commitment to combining tourism with nature. The scheme promotes local identity, protects natural resources, and shifts the focus from quantity to quality – something she described as the foundation of modern, competitive, and sustainable tourism.

Regarding the Green Offices certification, Theodosiou said it reminds us that offices, too, can adopt environmentally friendly practices. Energy and water savings, waste management, eco-friendly products, and staff awareness are not just good practices, she said, they form the basis of a responsible and organised work culture.

She praised CYMEPA for its leadership of both initiatives and expressed hope that the private and public sectors across Cyprus will continue to adopt such practices more widely and systematically.