The summertime is peak season for ancient Greek theatre and the majority of performances present contemporary adaptations in Greek. One upcoming production this July will present Elektra from Aeschylus, Sophocles and Euripides at the Paphos Ancient Odeon, and this one will be in English.

The anticipated performance comes from the Oklahoma City University Theatre Group where a cast of dedicated students will honour the original narrative while offering a distinctive interpretation. Taking over the historic Paphos Odeon, the performance is set to place on July 20 at 9pm and tickets are already on sale.

Apart from exploring interpretations of Elektra by Aeschylus, Sophocles and Euripides, Cyprus audiences will have a chance to meet the theatre group which explores diverse theatrical works and blends performance, research and community outreach, for cultural discourse.

The production showcases the university’s ongoing commitment to theatrical engagement, drawing upon the students’ preparation and creative collaboration. Directed by faculty and supported by experienced theatre professionals, the performance seeks to resonate with both local audiences and visitors. Admission is free, although attendees are encouraged to reserve seats in advance.

Elektra from Aeschylus, Sophocles and Euripides

Performance by the Oklahoma City University Theatre Group. July 20. Paphos Ancient Odeon, Paphos. 9pm. In English. Free. www.soloutticketbox.com