The bus driver involved in a circulating video capturing a dispute between him and some teenage passengers has been suspended, transport company Emel said on Wednesday.

A video of the incident had gone viral on Tuesday, showing the driver allegedly spraying one of the teens with what appeared to be pepper spray in an argument outside of the bus.

According to local media reports the video, however, did not show how the situation had escalated to this point. Emel described a history of disturbances caused by the teenagers, adding that the driver in question had worked at Emel for 12 years and had never previously been the subject of complaints or similar incidents.

The group of teenage troublemakers, Emel said, had a reputation for causing problems. Allegedly, they have disturbed passengers, threatened drivers and even caused damage.

In one incident described by Emel, the teenagers allegedly boarded a crowded bus and started playing ball, causing harm to passengers and intimidating those who objected to their behaviour.

After the recent incident had sparked public outrage, Emel said they received threats to fire the driver, threatening that otherwise, “massive and incalculable” damage would be caused to the company.