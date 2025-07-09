Diko MP Pavlos Mylonas, who chairs the education committee, said on Wednesday that students raised serious concerns about soaring costs for studying in Greece.

Top of their list were the high price of air tickets and the need for bigger grants because daily living has become more expensive. Mylonas said the committee plans to write to the education and finance ministers. He urged cooperation, also through the Cyprus–Greece intergovernmental committee, to secure progress this year, as has happened in the past.

He highlighted one positive step. For the first time in years, there will be a second round of placements for Cypriot students at Greek universities this year. He described this as very important.

Mylonas also said the committee would seek official figures on funds left unused from state student support. Students had pointed to this issue. He added that MPs would look into whether income limits should be revised so more families qualify for help.

Disy MP Prodromos Alabritis agreed that supporting students is critical given the cost-of-living crisis. He said his party wants a proper review of both the student grant and the child benefit. These amounts, he said, have not changed in 13 years, despite sharp rises in living costs.

Alabritis called for an increase in grants and a rethink of income limits, so more families can benefit. He too confirmed that a second round of Greek university placements is planned. He also noted that student transfers between universities were discussed.

Akel MP Christos Christofias stressed that Cypriot students in Athens and Thessaloniki face serious problems. After meeting the student groups, he said they had presented many requests to both Cypriot and Greek authorities.

Chief among these was raising the total budget for student support and adjusting income criteria so more families receive help. Christofias criticised the government, citing an Audit Office report which found that €8 million of the student support budget went unused. He said this deprived many families of needed assistance.

“We stand by the students, both for their living conditions and the quality of their education in Greece,” Christofias said.

He warned that high prices remain a major problem in both Cyprus and Greece.

The calls for changes come amid widespread concern over inflation, which has hit students hard. The MPs’ proposals will now go to the relevant ministries for review.