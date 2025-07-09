The Limassol criminal court on Wednesday sentenced a former Pattichion theatre director to five-and-a-half years in prison for theft and money laundering, between 2017 and 2020.

The former director Vasos Argyrides, 65, was found guilty of the misappropriation of €234,550 in entertainment tax revenue, ticket sales and producer payments.

He was acquitted on the charge of obtaining goods by false representation.

In its unanimous decision, the court said the offences were serious and that the accused should have honoured his position and the responsibilities entrusted to him.

The court took into account the defendant’s clear criminal record, his age and his personal and financial conditions, as well as the fact that he had returned the deficit of €10,700 from three performances in 2018 and 2019.

He was sentenced to five-and-a-half years for each of the two charges, with the sentences concurring.

The court said the sentences were six months shorter, taking into consideration the delay in trying the case.

The case had been reported to the police on December 30, 2021, by the president of the theatre and former mayor Nicos Nicolaides, after an audit found a deficit of €234,550.

In April 2021, the technical director had expressed concerns over the finances of the company.

When the 65-year-old had been called to give explanations, he had admitted to withholding €10,700, citing personal issues.