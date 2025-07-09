United Nations envoy Maria Angela Holguin on Wednesday visited a section of Cyprus’ buffer zone near the village of Lefka, in the west of the island.

She was accompanied by Aderemi Adekoya, a senior advisor of the UN’s peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp).

Holguin is in Cyprus as part of her final round of contacts ahead of next week’s enlarged meeting on the Cyprus problem, which is set to take place in New York on July 16 and July 17.

She had met President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar separately in Nicosia earlier on Monday, saying after those meetings that the UN is “working hard to get some results” at next week’s meeting.

UN special representative in Cyprus Colin Stewart is set to brief the security council on the Cyprus problem on July 14, two days prior to the enlarged meeting.

It is set to be attended by Christodoulides, Tatar, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, and the United Kingdom’s minister of state for Europe Stephen Doughty.

Doughty’s attendance at the meeting will be subject to clearance to fly after he underwent an emergency appendectomy on Tuesday night.

Following the surgery, he said the procedure “went well” and that he had “amazingly already [been] discharged”.

The meeting will also be attended by other representatives of Cyprus’ two sides, its three guarantor powers, and the UN.