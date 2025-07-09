Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos on Wednesday held a meeting with Tanzanian Foreign Minister Mahmoud Thabit Kombo.

Kombos attended the meeting on behalf of the European Union’s foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas, with Cyprus’ foreign ministry saying the meeting’s focus was the strengthening of relations and cooperation between the EU and Tanzania.

Meanwhile, Tanzania’s foreign ministry said Kombos’ visit to the country aims to “bring about the development of the people of both sides”.

The European external action service (EEAS) says the EU’s “main objectives concerning Tanzania” are its aims to contribute to Tanzania’s “political and social democracy” and “national policies towards sustainable and inclusive development of the country”.

It also said it wishes to contribute to “Tanzania’s continued involvement in regional economic integration processes as well as political and security initiatives”, and the “consolidation of peace and democracy in the region”.