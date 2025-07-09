Traffic on the Nicosia-Limassol highway will be interrupted at night by asphalt paving works on July 14 and 15, the department of public works has announced.

The roadworks are scheduled to take place between 8pm and 5:30am the following day in the direction from Limassol to Nicosia, before and after the Kotsiatis exit.

On the first day, July 14, asphalt paving will be carried out on two lanes from the junction of the Limassol-Nicosia and Larnaca-Nicosia highways to the Kotsiatis exit, and traffic will be diverted to the third lane of the motorway.

On the second day, asphalt paving will be carried out on two lanes from the Kotsiatis exit to the Halepiana exit, and traffic will be diverted to the third lane of the highway.