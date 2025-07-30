Britain’s air traffic controllers reported a technical issue that disrupted flights at major airports in London and elsewhere in the country on Wednesday, though later said the issue had been resolved.

“Our engineers have now restored the system that was affected this afternoon. We are in the process of resuming normal operations in the London area,” NATS, the country’s air traffic control provider, said in a post on X.

Heathrow Airport said all departures had been paused, and Gatwick Airport said the issue had affected all outbound flights across the UK.

“There are currently no departures from London Gatwick while the situation is being resolved,” it said in a statement on X.

London City Airport also posted on X that flights there were affected by the same issue.

Edinburgh Airport also said departures were currently being held awaiting further information from NATS.

In August 2023, flights across Britain were disrupted after the automatic processing of flight plans malfunctioned.

Britain’s aviation regulator last year said NATS needed to review its contingency plans for outages after the meltdown, after airline bosses said it cost them over 100 million pounds in refunds and compensation.