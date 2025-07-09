Tototheo and SES sign new deal to boost global vessel communication

Maritime technology company Tototheo Global on Wednesday announced the expansion of its long-standing partnership with global connectivity provider SES through a new four-year agreement.

According to the announcement, the new agreement is aimed at delivering scalable, high-speed connectivity services to the maritime sector.

The Limassol-based company, which specialises in advanced connectivity and technology solutions for maritime and enterprise clients said that the agreement will enhance its ability to offer VSAT services worldwide by leveraging SES’s Commercial Maritime Service and high-throughput geostationary (GEO) satellite infrastructure.

What is more, Tototheo explained that the renewed partnership strengthens its capacity to meet the growing digital demands of modern shipping operations.

By integrating SES’s infrastructure into its proprietary TM Flex Suite, which includes features such as dynamic traffic management, link bonding, and hybrid connectivity, Tototheo will be able to deliver intelligent, flexible, and resilient communications across global trade routes.

Access to SES’s GEO high-throughput satellite and widebeam network underpins consistent global service delivery.

The agreement also supports both standalone and pooled service models, which allow fleet operators to manage bandwidth allocation more efficiently while improving scalability and cost control.

Tototheo further stated that the partnership fits into its wider strategy to provide hybrid connectivity across all orbital layers. These include GEO, medium Earth orbit (MEO), and low Earth orbit (LEO).

In addition, the company said this approach offers the flexibility needed to address today’s complex operational, regulatory, and cybersecurity environments as the maritime industry undergoes a significant digital transformation.

“At Tototheo Global, our mission is to deliver reliable, adaptable and future-proof connectivity,” said Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou, co-CEO of Tototheo Global.

“I’m proud to share the extension of our long-standing partnership with SES through a new multi-year agreement,” she added.

“This collaboration enables us to further enhance our global service offering, giving our customers even greater reach, performance, and flexibility,” she continued.

Theodosiou also stated that “with SES’ advanced satellite capabilities, we reaffirm our commitment to quality, innovation, and the evolving needs of the maritime industry”.

Nadine Allen, Global Head of Enterprise and Cloud at SES, also welcomed the partnership renewal.

“We are delighted to extend our cooperation with Tototheo Global through this new agreement,” she said.

“It enables Tototheo to benefit from SES’s high-performance, flexible VSAT connectivity to support their global customers,” she added.

“SES’s Commercial Maritime service”, she continued, “combines GEO HTS and widebeam satellites with scalable capacity, delivering reliable service across major shipping routes”.

The announcement also stated that the agreement “marks a significant milestone in the partnership between Tototheo Global and SES“.

It concluded by saying that it “underscores their shared commitment to delivering next-generation connectivity that enables smarter, more efficient, and more connected fleets”.