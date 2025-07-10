The Cypriot government announced on Friday that Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos had made an official visit to Tanzania – the first by a Cypriot foreign minister to the east African country.

Kombos met with his Tanzanian counterpart, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, on Thursday, in a visit that focused on both bilateral and EU issues. In addition to representing Cyprus, Kombos was also acting as the representative of the vice president of the European Commission, Kaia Kallas.

The visit marked the first direct diplomatic engagement between the two countries’ foreign ministers and was described by Cypriot officials as “the beginning of a new framework for bilateral cooperation.”

During the meeting, the two sides agreed on an action plan focused on shipping, trade, investment, and agriculture, with an emphasis on achieving measurable outcomes. Kombos also expressed appreciation for Tanzania’s consistent position on the Cyprus issue.

Two memoranda of understanding were signed – the first such agreements between Cyprus and Tanzania – covering political consultations and the mutual recognition of seafarers’ certificates.

A second meeting, focused on EU-Tanzania relations, also took place. At the meeting, Kombos focused on the EU’s interest in Tanzania as a strategic partner, citing opportunities in energy, infrastructure, and raw materials.

Discussions also addressed regional security, investment training, and domestic political developments in Tanzania ahead of upcoming elections.

The visit concluded with both ministers emphasising the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation.