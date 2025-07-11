Total government employment in Cyprus reached 54,829 in June, marking an increase of 676 persons, a rise of 1.2 per cent compared to the same month in 2024, according to the state statistical service.

Based on its latest update, released on Friday, the service reported that employment in the civil service remained stable over the year.

The educational service experienced an increase in employment of 4.2 per cent, while the security forces saw a decrease of 0.3 per cent.

The most notable rise was recorded among employees with contracts of definite duration, which increased by 9.4 per cent compared to June 2024.

The highest percentage change within this category was observed in the civil service, where such contracts rose by 13.0 per cent.

In contrast, the number of employees with contracts of indefinite duration fell by 6.2 per cent.

The largest drop in this category was registered in the educational service, which declined by 20.3 per cent.

For the period from January to June 2025, the average total government employment rose by 0.9 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.