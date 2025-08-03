Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is surging through its presale, raising over $13.9 million and attracting 14,800 holders with tokens priced at $0.035 in phase 6.

This decentralized finance (DeFi) project is capturing attention in the crypto market with its innovative dual-lending model and robust security measures. Investors are eyeing its potential to hit $1 by 2030, driven by its Layer-2 efficiency and real-world utility.

The question looms: can Mutuum Finance (MUTM) mirror the explosive growth of past altcoins? With phase 6 selling out fast, the window to secure tokens at this price is narrowing. Let’s explore its potential and what fuels this bold prediction.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale momentum

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in phase 6 of its 11-phase presale, with tokens priced at $0.035, a 250% increase from the $0.01 starting price.

Over 660 million tokens have been sold, raising $13.9 million, and 14,800 investors now hold MUTM. Phase 6 is selling out rapidly, signaling strong demand in the crypto market.

The next phase will see a 14.3% price hike to $0.04, and the token is set to launch at $0.06, guaranteeing a 71% return for current buyers. This structured presale fuels investor confidence.

Moreover, the project’s clear roadmap and utility make it a standout in crypto investing.

Innovative lending and security measures

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is building a dual-lending platform combining peer-to-contract (P2C) and peer-to-peer (P2P) models.

The P2C system allows users to lend assets like ETH and BTC, earning up to 12% annual percentage yield (APY) via mtTokens. The P2P model supports higher-risk lending with memecoins like DOGE, offering up to 33% APY.

Operating on a Layer-2 network, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) slashes gas fees, boosting accessibility. The platform has finalized a CertiK audit, scoring an impressive 95.00 for security, with no vulnerabilities detected.

Additionally, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has launched a $50,000 bug bounty program with CertiK, rewarding critical to low-severity findings. These measures enhance trust in crypto investment.

$1 Price Prediction and Bonk Comparison

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is forecasted to reach $1 by 2030, a bold yet grounded target. Its 4 billion token cap and growing DeFi adoption drive this outlook.

The platform’s stablecoin system, minted only during loans and burned upon repayment, ensures economic stability. Staking and buybacks further reduce circulating supply. Thus supporting price growth.

For context, Bonk (BONK) in 2023 soared from $0.0000001 to $0.000034 in under a year. The rise delivered a 33,900% return on investment.

While Bonk rode memecoin hype, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) relies on utility, not speculation. Its $0.06 launch price promises a 71% gain, with $1 yielding a 2,757% return.

This positions Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as a stronger long-term player in crypto predictions.

Community engagement and rewards

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is fostering a vibrant community with a $100,000 giveaway. The giveaway awards $10,000 in MUTM to 10 winners.

The team has also launched a dashboard showcasing the top 50 holders. This initiative rewards htop holders with bonus tokens for maintaining their rank. These initiatives boost engagement and trust.

Besides, the low-cost transactions using Layer-2 integration of the project will guarantee its appeal to even more users. As the crypto market evolves, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is positioning itself as a leader in DeFi, with its beta launch nearing.

Path to $1 in crypto market

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is carving a path to $1 by 2030 through innovation and trust. Its dual-lending model, Layer-2 efficiency, and high security standards set it apart.

The presale’s success, with over $13.9 million raised, reflects strong investor faith. With Bonk’s 2023 surge as a reminder, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) offers a compelling case for crypto investing.

Investors should act swiftly to join the presale before phase 7’s price increase.

