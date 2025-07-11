Education Minister Athena Michaelidou on Friday visited the new facilities of the Apostolos Loukas special school in Limassol to address ongoing concerns raised by staff and parents. Her visit coincided with the running of Cyprus’ first summer school programme for special education across the island.

The school, which opened last year, still faces issues with its outdoor areas. There is no shading for pupils and the playground equipment has yet to be installed.

Michaelidou assured families that funding has now been secured for the canopy and that decisions regarding the playgrounds are expected by Christmas.

The minister said this was the first time summer classes were operating in all special schools across Cyprus. She explained the visit aimed to monitor how the programme is working and explore ways to improve it further.

“This is a new building,” Michaelidou said, “and we have high expectations for the work being done here.”

She stressed the ministry’s commitment to listening to parents and staff and to ensuring the school runs as smoothly and effectively as possible. She added that the government is also planning legal reforms to better support special education. “It’s a very sensitive area,” she said.

“All children should have equal opportunities and access to the best possible facilities and programmes.”

“We’re here to listen and take note of all problems so we can solve them,” she said.

Funds have already been secured for the shading, and work is expected to begin once final planning is completed. Regarding the play areas, she said the goal is to have clear decisions and action underway by Christmas, depending on available budgets. Michaelidou clarified that the existing issues do not affect teaching or children’s individual support plans.

“These are not urgent problems, but they are improvements that will help the school do its job even better,” she said.

She also welcomed the progress being made at the nearby Red Cross Special School for children in recovery. The director of Apostolos Loukas special school, Anthias Paschalis, thanked the minister for her personal interest. He said 84 children are attending the summer school this year, with half of them staying for the afternoon sessions.

“I’m glad the minister came in person,” he said.

“Her presence gives momentum to solving some long-standing issues. We hope to be even more ready for the new school year, so we can continue offering our services without interruption.”