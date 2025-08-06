In a tangible act of solidarity and social responsibility, Capital.com, the high-growth fintech company headquartered in Limassol, has donated €50,000 to the Cyprus Red Cross Society to provide immediate relief to families affected by the recent devastating wildfires in Cyprus. The contribution reflects Capital.com’s commitment to support the communities we are part of, especially in times of crisis.

The donation was officially presented during a meeting at the Cyprus Red Cross headquarters in Nicosia. In attendance were Fotini Papadopoulou, President, and Leda Koursoumba, First Vice President of the Cyprus Red Cross Society, along with Christoforos Soutzis, CEO of Capital.com Europe, and Valentina Rzheutskaya, Chief Legal Officer and Executive Director at Capital.com.

Capital.com Chief Legal Officer and Executive Director Rzheutskaya noted: “At Capital.com, we feel deeply connected to the communities in which we live and operate. The fires have caused widespread destruction, resulting in the tragic loss of human lives and animals, as well as the complete devastation of homes, properties and farmland. In response, we partnered with the Cyprus Red Cross, a highly-respected humanitarian organisation with a long-standing record of delivering aid quickly and effectively.”

For her part, Cyprus Red Cross Society Board of Directors President Papadopoulou expressed appreciation on behalf of the organisation. “We sincerely appreciate the willingness of Capital.com and its employees to contribute €50,000 to the Cyprus Red Cross Society, to be used in the most effective way to support the families and individuals affected by the recent wildfires,” she said.

This initiative marks more than a one-time contribution, it reflects a shared commitment to community resilience and long-term recovery. As Cyprus begins to rebuild, Capital.com will continue to stand alongside local organisations and citizens, reinforcing its belief that meaningful impact comes from collective action, compassion and sustained support.

“Cyprus is not just where our headquarters are located, it is our home. In times of crisis, we believe it’s our responsibility to step up and provide meaningful support to those who need it most,” Rzheutskaya added.