Five people have been charged after a violent fight broke out in broad daylight on Paphos street in Limassol, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon and officers called to the scene found six people involved in a heated altercation, reportedly linked to ongoing professional disagreements.

They were aged 62, 52, 35, 30, 28 and 14.

Police said the fighters were using metal pipes found inside the car of the 35-year-old man.

All six were injured and taken to Limassol general hospital.

After receiving treatment for minor injuries, they were discharged the same day.

Only the 14-year-old was not questioned further.

The remaining five individuals were taken to Ayios Ioannis police station, where they were questioned and charged in writing with affray, causing public alarm and possession of offensive weapons.

No bystanders were reported injured during the incident.