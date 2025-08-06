Limassol Blu Marine has announced the completion of the sales of its Oceanus Office Tower in a transaction that highlights Limassol’s evolving skyline and dynamic business landscape. The sales reflects strong investor confidence in the project and the city’s evolution into a major hub for international commerce.

Limassol Blu Marine continues to attract strong investment interest, cementing its position as one of the most sought-after mixed-use developments in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its prime city-centre seafront location, architectural distinction, and blend of residential, commercial, and a plethora of luxury facilities make it a magnet for discerning buyers, global investors and businesses aiming to reside in Cyprus’s most vibrant coastal city.

In addition to Oceanus Office Tower, the development includes the Status Office Tower , which has already been sold and complete, the residentials Poseidon Tower, which is nearing completion and is nearly 90-per cent sold and the Cavalli Tower at Limassol Blu Marine, which offers a premium collection of limited-edition beachfront branded homes ranging from two to six bedrooms. Located in the heart of downtown beachfront Limassol, the Cavalli Tower at Limassol Blu Marine offers uninterrupted sea views, direct access to the beach, the Limassol Marina and business district, and interiors curated by Italian fashion brand Roberto Cavalli. It stands as the first Cavalli-branded residential development in the Mediterranean region.

Project to set new luxury living benchmarks

Limassol Blu Marine is poised to set new benchmarks in luxury coastal living, combining bold architectural with refined interior elegance. Strategically located in the heart of Limassol’s waterfront district, the development offers residents panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, forming an idyllic backdrop for a lifestyle defined by beauty, balance, and sophistication. Limassol Blu Marine is a mixed-use resort offering residents world-class health and wellness facilities, along with a suite of lifestyle services and spaces designed for seamless Mediterranean living.

Key amenities include:

24-hour concierge service

24-hour on-site security

Secure underground parking

Professional property-management services

50-metre outdoor swimming pool and large sea-facing sun terraces

25-metre heated indoor swimming pool

State-of-the-art double-height fitness center

Spa treatment rooms

Sauna and steam room

Private cinema room

Golf simulator

Business centre

Owners’ lounge

Kids’ playground

Expansive private terraces and landscaped gardens

70 per cent of the site dedicated to open space and greenery

These carefully-crafted features provide an exceptional living environment that meets the needs and expectations of modern, high-end living on the Mediterranean.

About the Leptos Group

For over 65 years the Leptos Group has been established as the Leading property Developer in Cyprus and a major contributor to many industry sectors such as Hospitality, Property Management, Healthcare and Education. The Group proudly boasts a workforce exceeding 1500 individuals around the world, with more than 350 completed projects in both Cyprus and overseas. With a presence in 75 countries, the Leptos Group actively promotes the modern, ever-evolving role of our island on an international scale.