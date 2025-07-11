A week-long European-led drive against people-trafficking has netted 158 suspected traffickers and ensured the safety of 1,194 victims in 44 countries, Europol said on Friday.

Dubbed ‘Operation Global Chain’, the campaign, led by Austria and Romania with support from Europol, Frontex and Interpol, brought together law enforcement, border control and labour inspectors from Europe, Africa, Asia and South America.

More than 276,000 checks at airports, border crossings and elsewhere uncovered exploitation in agriculture, construction and domestic work as well as coercion of victims into crime. Several organised crime groups were dismantled.

“Close and effective cooperation between international law enforcement and border authorities remains essential in protecting those who are most vulnerable to exploitation,” said Europol Executive Director Catherine De Bolle.

“Each individual safeguarded from exploitation represents an invaluable success.”