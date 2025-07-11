Limassol’s summer nights are lighting up once again with culture, community and creativity. From theatre in neighbourhood squares to seaside concerts and open-air cinema, the municipality’s seasonal programme invites residents and visitors to explore a city alive with stories, sounds and shared experiences.

With a wealth of performances, screenings and concerts, Limassol Municipality presents once again this summer a series of open-air events, all happening for free.

The programme includes 14 theatrical performances under a programme called Theatre in the Neighborhood, held in squares and parks across Limassol from Ayia Fyla and Tsiflikoudia to Ayios Nikolaos, Mesa Yitonia and Zakaki.

Three film screenings under the programme Cinema in the Neighborhood will also take place in Ayios Spyridonas, in collaboration with the theatre group I Parastasi and 15 other cultural events featuring music, theatre and film as part of the By the Waves series will take place place at the Christos and Miltos Christoforou Heroes’ Amphitheatre in Molos Promenade.

This is going to be an events-packed summer with most events happening throughout July while some expand into August as well. Coming up soon are the theatrical performances Na Thkioxoume tous Hamolious on July 18, Allodapi ke Topakes on July 21 and Ti Tha Pei o Kosmos on July 25. One of August’s highlight performances is the Mesa Yitonia performance on August 8 and the play Habibi Come to Cyprus by Theatro Geliou.

The music night Unplugged Journeys Rock, Pop & Blues in Harmony is coming up on July 16 at Theatraki Molou followed by the film screening To Megalo Kanoni on the following evening. A nostalgic Greek music night is scheduled for July 21 before two cinema evenings continue the cultural programme.

Film screenings will also take place in Ayios Spyridonas as the Cinema in the Neighborhood programme continues through late July. On July 21, the film Kalpiki Lyra will be screened at the Andreas Sofocleous park where all screenings will take place. On July 22 To Soferaki will hit the outdoor big screen followed by the film Tis Kakomiras on July 23.

Many more Greek and Cypriot events are on the agenda, though the programme is subject to change and it is best to check the event calendars on the Limassol Municipality website for updates to the summer’s free cultural events.

Limassol Municipality Summer Events Calendar

Theatre, music and outdoor cinema nights. Throughout July and August. Around Limassol neighbourhoods. Free. www.limassol.org.cy