Chief Scientist Demetris Skourides and Professor Konstantinos Zamboglou, Medical Director of the German Medical Institute (GMI), met in Limassol as part of the ongoing review of Agora 3.0, a strategic infrastructure project awarded by the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) to the German Oncology Centre.

Agora 3.0 has been described as a flagship initiative for digital transformation, placing GMI at the forefront of healthcare innovation in Cyprus and abroad.

Zamboglou said the institute aspires to become the first fully digitalised hospital in the country, integrating advanced health IT infrastructure to streamline patient care and research.

He noted that a dedicated AI Department had also been created, “becoming Cyprus’s first centre for testing, developing, and using AI for diagnosis,” and thanked the R for its support.

In addition, he continued that GMI has invested in an AI-ready supercomputer, ensuring that all medical data remains securely stored on-site.

At the same time, the institute is conducting a pilot collaboration with Aria Health to introduce a mobile health application for patients, “enhancing communication, access to medical information, and personalised healthcare management.”

With these foundations in place, Zamboglou added that the focus is now on commercialisation. “Agora 3.0 is now entering its next phase, becoming an AI Testing and Validation Hub,” he said, explaining that the platform will provide a secure, real-world environment for the testing of novel AI-powered medical devices and tools.

This, he noted, would give Cypriot patients early access to cutting-edge technologies while also serving as a gateway for international AI companies seeking entry into the EU market via Cyprus, “offering regulatory support, including pathways toward CE certification.”

At the same time, Agora 3.0 itself is a broader strategic innovation initiative at the GMI, aimed at advancing digital transformation, AI integration, and international cooperation in healthcare.

By combining advanced infrastructure, strategic partnerships, and patient-centred innovation, it is shaping the future of medicine in Cyprus and contributing to the global health tech ecosystem.

Moreover, to strengthen this vision further, Agora 3.0 has already launched its first spin-off company, GMIC, which has established successful collaborations with partners in Bulgaria, Serbia, Germany, and the USA, including renowned institutions such as Stanford University.

According to the announcement, Zamboglou will travel to India during the week of September 16–19, where the Cypriot delegation will participate in the ICC Global Business Summit alongside Skourides.

The German Oncology Center and the German Medical Institute intend to sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with ARIA Matrix, an Indian AI start-up, and the prestigious Tata Memorial Cancer Centre, which will be witnessed by the Chief Scientist.

Zamboglou highlighted that this step is of strategic importance, calling it the first move in building a presence in the Indian healthcare innovation market.

He described the partnership with Tata Memorial Cancer Centre as one with “one of the world’s elite cancer research organisations also leveraging AI as a diagnostic tool.”

This initiative, he stressed, reflects the strong ties between Cyprus and India, driven by the commitment of both governments to foster collaborative research and development.

Meanwhile, Skourides said it was “inspiring to see the progress of the work being done by the German Medical Institute on the Agora 3.0 project, leveraging AI in health diagnostics.”

He added that the focus on commercialisation is a “game-changer for the Cypriot economy,” one that creates new jobs, opportunities, and improved healthcare for Cypriots.

Furthermore, as chairman of the board of directors of RIF, Skourides noted that the foundation is excited with the outcome of the project and encouraged innovators across Cyprus to engage with RIF and its funding tools “as they pursue adjacent or transformational innovation and new product development.” Commercialisation, he said, is both “an enabler for growth, and a driver of great innovations.”

Skourides concluded that “this strategic partnership between the German Medical Institute and Tata Memorial Hospital, happening within just three months since the meeting of President Nikos Christodoulides and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reaffirms the strong intent of both Cyprus and India to further develop cooperation in the fields of research, technology, and innovation.”