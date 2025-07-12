While Avalanche (AVAX) has already enjoyed a strong price rally this month, seasoned crypto investors are starting to look for the next asset with more runway left. That attention is now shifting toward Mutuum Finance (MUTM)—a rising DeFi player that’s entering the spotlight with a fresh presale price of just $0.03 and a utility-loaded token that some believe is poised to 10X much faster than older Layer-1 giants.

Unlike speculative hype coins, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) offers a real protocol powered by lending activity, on-chain revenue, and value-rich token mechanics. With over $12.15 million already raised in Phase 5 and 72% of the allocation sold, early believers are racing in—and for good reason.

Avalanche (AVAX) 40% pump but there is real yield, real revenue and real DeFi

Avalanche (AVAX) surged 40% in July 2025, reaching ~$22.06, driven by its DeFi ecosystem growth and the ACP-181 upgrade, which boosted validator sync and VM speed. The network’s TVL hit $5B, with 515M+ transactions in June, outpacing Base and Arbitrum. Partnerships with Alipay and California DMV, plus a 60.95% weekly volume spike, fueled bullish momentum. Technicals show Avalanche (AVAX) breaking a $20.40 Fibonacci resistance, eyeing $30 if the trend holds.

Avalanche (AVAX)’s rally strengthens Layer-1 tokens, potentially lifting SOL and SUI in crypto markets. In stocks, blockchain firms may gain, but U.S.-BRICS trade tensions could spark volatility. In forex, a stronger dollar may cap Avalanche (AVAX)’s gains, yet institutional adoption and DeFi momentum could drive sustained demand, positioning Avalanche (AVAX) as a leading scalable blockchain.

At the heart of Mutuum Finance (MUTM) lies a revenue-generating protocol being built to reward participants, not just promise upside. This decentralized, non-custodial platform will support both peer-to-peer (P2P) and peer-to-contract (P2C) lending models. The P2C model will enable stable, overcollateralized borrowing through pooled assets like ETH, BTC, SOL, and DAI—while P2P will open the door to loans involving tokens like SHIB, PEPE, and DOGE, offering full customizability between lender and borrower.

What will truly set the MUTM token apart will be its economic design. When users deposit assets, they will receive mtTokens in return—ERC-20 compliant tokens that will automatically grow in value as interest accrues. These mtTokens will be staked in the designated smart contracts, unlocking access to protocol-wide dividend distributions. The dividends won’t just be speculative promises—they will be funded by real revenue from lending fees, usage charges, and protocol growth. A portion of this revenue will be used to buy back MUTM tokens from the market and will reward mtToken stakers, giving real value to long-term holders while strengthening demand.

As the protocol expands, the compounding nature of mtTokens and the staking-linked dividends will position MUTM as a serious contender in the yield-generation space. This won’t be passive exposure—this will be passive income, reinforced by automation, transparency, and on-chain logic.

Avalanche (AVAX) already ran, MUTM is just lifting off

Many traders who benefited from Avalanche (AVAX)’s 40% climb are now beginning to rotate into earlier-stage opportunities with greater upside—and their wallets are speaking. On-chain data reveals significant moves from major holders of Avalanche (AVAX) and other large-cap assets consolidating into Mutuum Finance (MUTM). The reason is simple: MUTM is still priced at the floor—just $0.03 in Phase 5—and the roadmap ahead is packed with bullish triggers.

This includes an upcoming beta release of the Mutuum platform, the introduction of Layer-2 scaling for faster and cheaper transactions, and a decentralized stablecoin system designed to hold its peg through algorithmic rate adjustments and arbitrage balancing. With only 4 billion tokens in total supply and a final listing price of $0.06, current buyers are positioning themselves for immediate upside—and much more after launch.

The stablecoin will be minted only when users borrow against collateral and will be automatically burned when loans are repaid or liquidated. This approach ensures a strong backing and reinforces the treasury’s strength over time.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has also passed through a rigorous smart contract review process by CertiK, scoring 95.00 on Token Scan and 77.50 on Skynet, with an official bug bounty program now underway offering $50,000 in USDT rewards across multiple severity tiers. Security-focused investors are taking notice, and so are wallets tired of inflated promises and zero delivery.

As of now, over 13,000 holders have joined the ecosystem. The project has raised $12.15 million in the current round, and with only 28% of Phase 5 allocation left before the price rises to $0.035 in Phase 6, the opportunity window is narrowing fast.

Avalanche (AVAX) has already given its short-term gains. The real opportunity now lies in the ecosystem where smart contracts deliver yield, utility drives demand, and the tokenomics are built to reward—not just speculate. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is still at ground zero for early adopters. Blink, and this $0.03 price point might be gone for good.

