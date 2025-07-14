He has been stirring up the local music scene with electronic remixes of traditional Cypriot songs as well as original takes, creating viral moments online. Alejjos is a Cypriot DJ and producer who has gained a fanbase for his unique blend of tech sounds and traditional Mediterranean melodies.

His live shows are becoming more and more popular as followers of his music, from festivals to solos, grow. This month, he is getting ready to perform on the island’s west coast, deep in the quiet village of Gialia.

His debut single Kafkas, released in 2023, kicked off interest, featuring Cypriot singer Stephanos Pelekanis, while he released Loulla in 2025 blending the famous Cypriot song Maroulla Mou with dubstep. The song went viral, gaining recognition as a cultural move that brings folk tradition into contemporary music-making.

As such, his fans are eager to catch a live performance and party together which they will be able to do on July 19 at Val’s Place in the Paphos district. The event will kick off at 9pm with just a €10 entry or €18 for a Cypriot buffet dinner cooked by the owner’s family using local ingredients and highlighting traditional dishes. Tickets are available now online.

Alejjos

Cypriot DJ and music producer performs live. July 19. Val’s Place, Gialia, Paphos. 9pm. €10. https://buytickets.at/valsplace/1682775