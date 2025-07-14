Cyprus keeps musical lollipops off shelves pending safety review

Children abroad are already licking lollipops that basically blast music through their teeth. But in Cyprus, the futuristic sweet is still nowhere to be found, leaving many locals desperate for a taste.

The gadget, called TastySounds, is made by Amos Sweets, a Hong Kong-based confectionery firm. Billed as the world’s first edible device using bone conduction technology, it’s been a viral hit on social media and won prizes at the Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago in 2023.

“I’ve seen it on TikTok so many times. My kids keep asking me for it,” said Marianna, a mother from Nicosia.

“It looks amazing, I’d love them to try it, but only if it’s safe.”

“It’s all over my Instagram reels. It’s so cool!” said Andreas, a university student in Limassol.

“We’re missing out in Cyprus.”

Despite the buzz online, TastySounds hasn’t officially landed on Cypriot shelves.

“We have not yet received any samples of this specific product for testing,” said Herodotos Herodotou, head of health services at the health ministry.

“If it appears on the market, it would be subject to all checks for confectionery products, plus extra controls because it contains electronic parts.”

Hidden inside the plastic stick is a tiny speaker. When someone bites or licks the sweet, vibrations travel through teeth and jawbones straight to the cochlea, the inner ear, so only the person eating the sweet hears the music.

Because the sound can be faint, the pack includes earplugs to block background noise. A small battery powers pre-loaded songs for 40 to 60 minutes.

Bone conduction tech is usually seen in headphones, hearing aids, novelty forks or electric toothbrushes. TastySounds is the first time it’s turned up in an edible gadget.

Videos online show children giggling as pop music plays while they enjoy the lollipop.

For now, strict EU laws stand in the way of a Cypriot launch. Under Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004, any materials in contact with food can’t release harmful chemicals or alter taste and smell.

Electronics in food bring extra worries over choking hazards, especially for children.

“The existing legislation covers all possible risks from consuming such products,” Herodotou told the Sunday Mail.

“This is through a combination of food safety laws enforced by health services and product safety rules applied by the consumer protection service.”

So far, there’s no record of Amos’ musical lollipop being approved by Cypriot or EU food authorities.

Routine food checks already test sweets for additives, colours, sweeteners and hygiene. But Herodotou confirmed any edible gadget would face even more rigorous tests for chemical and mechanical safety.

“As of today, no official import of this product has been registered in Cyprus. If the product enters the market, we will examine it under both food safety and general product safety legislation.”

No alerts have been filed through the EU’s rapid alert system for food and feed (RASFF) which would cover any dangerous musical lollipops so far.

Authorities have plans for future sampling if the product appears locally.

Cypriot parents are split between excitement and caution.

“My son would love it, but I’d be worried about him biting too hard and breaking it,” said Elena, a mother in Limassol.

“Sweets should just be sweets.”

Others are more open, if it’s proven safe.

“If it’s tested and meets EU rules, I’d let my kids try it,” said Stefanos from Larnaca.

“But I want to know exactly what’s inside.”

At supermarkets like Sklavenitis and Alphamega, many shoppers say they’ve seen the lollipop on TikTok and Instagram but are holding back.

“I wouldn’t buy it for my children until I’m sure it’s safe,” said Anna in Limassol.

“It looks fun online,” said Dylan browsing the sweet racks.

“But I’d wait for safety checks.”

“If it’s properly certified here, I’d consider it. But I won’t take any chances without that,” said a shopper at Alphamega in Paphos.

There’s also uncertainty over how loud the music plays, or whether long use could harm children’s hearing. No official warnings have been issued so far.

Until the sweet is tested and cleared under EU rules, Cypriot shops are unlikely to stock TastySounds any time soon.

For now, children will have to settle for the old-fashioned kind, the lollipops that don’t sing through their teeth.