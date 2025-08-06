Right in the heart of summer, a favourite party makes its comeback, this time in Paphos. This August, the popular Nostalgia Parties are heading to Polis Chrysochous for the first time, enticing the public for a night of groovy music and dancing under the stars and a majestic Oak Tree.

The Disco Summer Party will take place at The Magic Oak in Polis on August 16 with DJs bringing back the thrill of 70s and 80s music. DJ Claudio and DJ Mark will play funky disco, new wave, classic pop rock and timeless retro hits all night long, from 8pm to 12.30am.

Nostalgia Parties, wherever they happen, are known for their inviting atmosphere, unmatched selection of music featuring both lesser-known sounds and all-time favourites, but also as being one of the few events islanders can dance at. So if you are craving a mid-summer dance party, this is a fantastic option to note down.

Of course, it could not be a complete event in Cyprus without food and drink. As such, a selection of tasty cocktails and drinks and bites will be available, including vegetarian options. The first drink is included in the €10 ticket price. What’s more, the party is open to families and children, making it a place where everyone can boogie.

Nostalgia Disco Summer Party

70s and 80s party with DJs Claudio and Mark. Organised by Nostalgia Parties. August 16. The Magic Oak, Polis Chrysochous. 8pm-12.30pm. €10 including one drink. Reservations needed. Tel: 99-825912, 99-498642