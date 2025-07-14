Neocleous Tower is a groundbreaking commercial development in central Limassol inviting corporations to discover the future of upscale workplace excellence. Redefining the work lifestyle paradigm, the tower is also raising the benchmark for sustainable real estate, offering an eco-conscious, tech-driven and people-centric work environment that fosters excellence, collaboration and wellbeing.

A new chapter is unfolding at this future-forward commercial landmark, with the much-anticipated façade now being revealed. Designed to reflect the project’s long-term vision to set a new standard for Limassol’s commercial landscape, the façade also marks a bold new era for corporate real estate in Cyprus. The high-rise building towers above the city as a symbol of innovation, advancement and excellence, aligned with Limassol’s upward trajectory as a global powerhouse of business and finance.

A visual and structural masterpiece, the façade combines aesthetic impact with superior performance, incorporating premium materials, high-performance glazing and refined aluminium cladding. As a benchmark of contemporary design, its dynamic verticality and bold sculptural presence soars up 23 floors, rising to a full height of 120 m. Meanwhile, the façade also plays a key role in enhancing energy efficiency, light optimisation and overall sustainability, in line with the tower’s LEED certification goals.

This forward-thinking development marks a major milestone in the evolution of Limassol’s latest architectural icon as the city’s most prestigious new business address nears the operational phase. Construction continues to advance steadily, with façade works well underway. External cladding, aluminium and glazing are progressing across the south, east, and west elevations, while the north façade is already completed. Simultaneously, mechanical and electrical installations are ongoing on all levels, alongside the timely development of internal finishes.

With the final stages now in motion, Neocleous Tower is preparing to open its doors to tenants — many of whom are already customising their interiors to reflect their brand identities and workplace philosophies.

Ready to Move Skywards and elevate the work-lifestyle paradigm in Limassol?

For more information contact: