A 55-year-old Paphos man in custody over the attempted murder on July 5 in Amargeti has been referred for trial before the criminal court, set to begin on September 24, it was announced on Monday.

On Tuesday, the court will announce its decision on whether the accused will remain in custody until his trial begins.

A disagreement over land boundaries is believed to be behind the attempted murder of a 41-year-old Greek Cypriot Limassol man, who was shot in the stomach.

According to the police, the victim and the 55-year-old Paphos man, also a Greek Cypriot, have neighbouring plots in the village, where the Limassol man has a holiday home, and they have disagreed about where the boundary is in the past.

The suspect has denied being involved and said at the time of the shooting he was at the wedding reception of a family member.