Among the Top 501- 600 universities in the world and among the 150 top universities in the European Union

THE University of Nicosia (UNIC) is a research-oriented institution dedicated to teaching, research, innovation, sustainability, societal engagement and cultural contribution. With over 100 programmes at the Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral levels, offered both on-campus and online, UNIC serves more than 11,500 students from over 100 countries.

UNIC excels in high-quality research across various academic disciplines, with a particular emphasis on the emerging technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and their societal impacts. The university collaborates actively with research centres, industry and the community, ensuring that its programmes meet industry needs and receive accreditation from relevant professional bodies.

The University of Nicosia (UNIC) has held its rank among the top 501-600 universities globally for the third consecutive year, according to the 2025 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings (WUR). Specifically, in the largest and most comprehensive world university rankings THE WUR, the University of Nicosia is joint #2 in Greece and Cyprus and among the Top 150 universities in the European Union. It also achieved #1 rank in Cyprus for Research Quality, recognition as the leading university in this area.

The THE World University Rankings evaluates and compares universities worldwide based on their performance in five areas: Teaching, Research Environment, Research Quality, Industry and International Outlook. Notably, this year’s ranking evaluated 2,092 universities worldwide, compared to 1,907 in 2024.

Among the top universities in the world in five subject areas

The University of Nicosia (UNIC) achieves top rankings in Greece and Cyprus across four subject areas, according to the 2025 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject.

UNIC ranks #1 in Greece and Cyprus in Business and Economics, Education Studies, Psychology (joint 1st position), and Social Sciences (joint 1st position), while also securing a strong position in Medical and Health Sciences.

This distinction for the respective schools and the university more broadly, reflects the schools’ high-quality output in teaching and learning, research and innovation, as well as contribution to society, and is the result of the outstanding work of its dedicated and internationally-acclaimed teaching and research staff.

A multinational student body

Today, UNIC hosts more than 11,500 students from over 100 countries, making it the largest university in southern Europe that teaches primarily in English. The majority of UNIC students hail from Europe and North America, adding to the university’s multinational profile and reflecting the evolution in the past decade towards a decidedly international UNIC student body.

17 academics among world’s top-cited scientists

UNIC features 17 academics among the world’s most-cited scientists, according to the latest Stanford University list of top-cited scientists.

This prestigious annual compilation, Data for Updated Science-Wide Author Databases of Standardized Citation Indicators, evaluates researchers’ global impact through multiple metrics, including citations, h-index, co-authorship adjusted hm-index, and a composite indicator (c-score). The comprehensive analysis covers 22 scientific fields and 174 subfields, incorporating career-long data updated through end-of-2023 and single-year citations for 2023.

This significant increase in UNIC’s representation on the list – from 11 to 17 researchers – demonstrates the university’s strengthening position in global academia, complementing its placement among the Top 501-600 universities worldwide in the 2025 Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

A future-focused university

UNIC believes that technological progress will cause rapidly accelerating societal change over the coming decades. A wide range of technologies — artificial intelligence, biotechnology, nanotechnology, robotics, augmented and virtual reality, blockchain, drones, computational medicine, modern space exploration — have already started reaching commercial viability.

Each one of these technologies will be individually disruptive. In aggregate, these technologies will have a compounding effect on the economy, social structures, legal systems, income distribution, governance, education and warfare — and raise fundamental questions on how society is organised.

This 4th Industrial Revolution is dynamically engaging in key areas which relate to the following pillars:

Blockchain, Digital Assets and Web3

Machine Learning and Big Data

Metaverse

Modelling and Simulation

Future of Biomedicine/Biotechnology.

The University of Nicosia is at the forefront of these developments and engages in high-quality research, cutting-edge initiatives, academic/industry collaborations and the development of academic as well as professional training programmes that explore and tackle the challenges presented by the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Campus premises

UNIC’s modern campus is made up of 20 purpose-built and customised buildings situated amid the urban landscape in the bustling suburb of Engomi in Nicosia. Over the last few years, it has invested over €100 million in its campus infrastructure. The expansive layout of the campus allows it to provide specialised facilities to support each academic department.

The whole neighbourhood is oriented towards student life, allowing for a unique social experience, characterised by community interaction, diversity, learning and fun. In addition to the teaching facilities, the campus provides a full set of student amenities and support services. You can walk to almost any building on campus within 15 minutes, while there is a large free car park for off-campus students in the centre of the campus.

UNIC is committed to providing a learning environment that best serves its global student community and faculty. This is why it continues to invest in the campus, buildings, facilities and technology to enhance the overall learning experience, thereby ensuring student satisfaction.

Its use of the latest technology in curriculum delivery to inspire and support learning, combined with a drive for pedagogical advancement, makes UNIC an innovative place to study. Ongoing investment in a modern campus and teaching infrastructure offers an inspiring and contemporary student-centred learning environment, with access to some of the top resources in higher education.

A career launchpad

The University of Nicosia is dedicated to assisting students in their career development by providing vital support and counsel, hosting employability workshops and career development sessions, organising company recruitment events and job fairs, and offering a range of additional resources and services.

UNIC fosters collaborative partnerships with industry stakeholders, facilitating connections between students, alumni and faculty members, thus enabling them to access practical industry insights and experiences. This prepares graduates for success in the dynamic and competitive job market upon graduation.

Many of its graduates are making a large impact worldwide across diverse fields, professions and industries. They are working in renowned hospitals and medical centres, multinational corporations or starting successful businesses across a spectrum of vibrant industries in Cyprus, their own countries, or elsewhere.

Contact Information

46 Makedonitissas Avenue,

CY-2417, PO Box 24005, CY-1700, Nicosia, Cyprus

Tel (Main): +357 22 841500. Tel (Admissions): +357 22 841528

WhatsApp/Viber*:+357 95 147167

Email: [email protected]

unic.ac.cy, unic.ac.cy/fall2025