A vehicle was completely destroyed by fire in the early hours of Tuesday in the Paphos district.

According to a police statement, the blaze broke out at around 5.00am in a car owned by a 40-year-old man. The vehicle had been parked outside a relative’s residence in Paphos at the time of the incident.

Police officers arrived on the scene to investigate, while members of the fire service extinguished the flames.

Investigations at the scene are ongoing by members of the police and fire service to determine the exact cause of the fire.