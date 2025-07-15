A 33-year-old man was arrested to provide insight into an arson investigation case which occurred on Saturday, July 12, in the Larnaca district.

According to a police statement, the fire was deliberately set at around 6.45am in the garage of a home belonging to a 58-year-old woman. The woman managed to extinguish the blaze herself, but the fire caused damage to the wooden and metal structure of the garage as well as to a nearby water tank.

The suspect was arrested on Monday under a court warrant and is expected to appear before the Larnaca district court on Tuesday, where police will seek a remand order.