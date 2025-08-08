The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Thursday announced the listing of additional shares for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company Plc on its Main Market.

According to the CSE, the listing concerns 8,573 additional ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.10 each, issued and granted to members of the company’s executive management team as part of its incentive schemes.

“These additional shares were issued on May 28, 2025, under the company’s Short-Term Incentive Plan (STIP) and were granted to members of its executive management team,” the CSE said in its announcement.

It added that the plan had received shareholder approval at the company’s General Meeting held on May 17, 2024.

Cyprus recorded the highest annual increase in retail trade volume among all EU member states for the second consecutive month, according to figures published by Eurostat.

The rise in retail trade turnover in Cyprus reached 8.7 per cent in June 2025, up from 7.9 per cent in May.

This performance significantly outpaced the average increase of 3.1 per cent recorded in both the euro area and the EU during the same period.

“Cyprus recorded the highest increase among all EU countries for a second month running in terms of retail trade turnover growth,” Eurostat said.

Cyprus’ Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) fell by 0.9 per cent year-on-year in July 2025, according to data released by the statistical service (Cystat) on Thursday.

Compared with the previous month, consumer prices dropped by 0.5 per cent, with the index declining to 116.65 points from 117.28 in June.

Among the main economic groups, the largest annual increase was recorded in services, which rose by 3.7 per cent.

At the same time, electricity and petroleum products posted the steepest declines, falling by 12.2 per cent and 8.1 per cent respectively.

Clothing and footwear registered the sharpest drop, down by 7.3 per cent.

The Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company and Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited on Thursday announced the appointment of Georgios Syrichas as an independent, non-executive member of the Board of Directors.

According to a filing to the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), the appointment was approved by the European Central Bank on August 6, 2025.

The new role will apply both to the Board of Directors of Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited and to the board of Bank of Cyprus Holdings.

The bank said that Georgios Syrichas is “a leading economist with strong academic knowledge and expertise in macroeconomics and banking”.

ASBISc Enterprises Plc on Thursday reported its strongest-ever second quarter, with revenue for Q2 2025 reaching $949.3 million, marking a 47.0 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The company attributed the surge in revenue to the sustained global demand for servers and server components, driven by the ongoing boom in AI-driven and data-centric infrastructure.

“Our sales exploded marking new records in each month of Q2 2025,” the company stated, adding that it was “the best second quarter in our entire history.”

The Cyprus Stock Exchange this week announced a change in the composition of its emerging companies market index.

According to the CSE, the shares of EFA Holdings PLC will soon be removed from the index.

This decision was made in accordance with Rule 3 of the Ground Rules for the Management and Calculation of the CSE Indices.

Rule 3 provides for the non-inclusion of a share in an index in cases of free price fluctuation.

The change will take effect on Friday, August 8, 2025.

Turkey’s aggressive and multi-faceted energy strategy is posing increasing challenges for Cyprus and the broader Eastern Mediterranean region, according to Andreas Poullikkas, professor of energy systems and former chairman of the Cyprus Energy Regulatory Authority.

“Turkey is pursuing a multidimensional energy policy with three strategic goals,” Poullikkas explained. “First, to enhance its energy autonomy. Second, to establish itself as a regional energy hub. And third, to project geopolitical power through energy leverage.”

According to Poullikkas, Ankara’s approach combines major investments in renewables and nuclear power with a robust natural gas pipeline network drawing on Russian and Azeri sources.

At the same time, Turkey is “systematically interfering with the exploration and drilling activities of other states in the Eastern Mediterranean,” shifting the regional agenda away from cooperation and towards crisis management, he said.