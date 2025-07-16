On July 9, 2025, participants of the 2025 National DNA Essay Contest had the unique opportunity to meet Medicover Genetics’ scientists and explore the state-of-the-art genetic laboratories.

The students, who had participated earlier this spring with outstanding essays, visited the Medicover Genetics facilities in Nicosia, accompanied by their parents and teachers. During the visit, they also had the opportunity to learn more about the company’s history, mission and evolution in the field of genetic diagnostics.

They were also introduced to how Cypriot scientists’ know-how is integrated on a global scale, actively contributing to international collaboration, innovation and the advancement of genetic medicine. They were then presented with awards and certificates of recognition, followed by a guided tour of the laboratories led by the company’s Managing Director, Dr Marios Ioannides. Also in attendance at the ceremony was Dr Panayiota Mylona, Biology Inspector at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport of Cyprus.

In his address, Dr Ioannides focused on the mission of the competition. “As with last year, the competition once again achieved its main objective – to inspire young people to explore the role of genetics in modern medicine. The judging committee reviewed a wide range of excellent submissions from students of both public and private secondary schools across Cyprus,” he noted.

“The contest has now become a well-established tradition and a symbol of the excellent collaboration between the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport and Medicover Genetics Cyprus,” he continued, while also thanking the teachers who guided and encouraged their students to take part, as well as all the students for their dedication and enthusiasm

“We are proud that Medicover Genetics serves as a source of inspiration for the next generation of scientists,” he added, reaffirming the company’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote scientific research and reward academic excellence.

In her own address, Dr Mylona praised the vision behind the competition. “This competition is a shining example of how scientific knowledge can be conveyed to young people in a meaningful, inspiring and interactive way,” she said. She also expressed her appreciation to Medicover Genetics for offering students the opportunity to visit its laboratories and for organising a ceremony celebrating scientific and educational achievement.

The winners of the 2025 National DNA Essay Contest, on the topic “Describe the importance of carrier screening focusing on its benefits for people planning to have children”, are:

• First Place: Eleni Kirmizi – The English School, Nicosia

• Second Place: Rafael Ioannou – Kykkos Lyceum, Paphos

The winning essays have been published on the company’s website. Honourable Mentions were awarded to:

• Mariam Ezziden Abdulkarim – PASCAL Private Secondary School, Nicosia

• Danae Katerina Chari – Apostolos Marcos Lyceum, Nicosia

• Constantinos Matheou – Xenion High School, Famagusta

• Marianna Pattichi – Livadia Regional Lyceum, Larnaca

• Evaggelia Economou – IMS Private School, Limassol

About Medicover Genetics

Medicover Genetics is a leading innovator in genetic diagnostics, laboratory enablement, and clinical testing, with over 25 years of experience supporting healthcare systems worldwide. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of genetic testing services and clinical counselling, supported by certified diagnostic products and platforms.

At the core of its offering is the proprietary Technology Transfer Platform—an end-to-end genomics solution that enables partner laboratories worldwide to perform high-precision genetic tests in-house.

Medicover Genetics’ CE-marked, IVDR-certified portfolio, developed through decades of clinical and medical expertise, includes VERACITY™, a non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), and TarCET™, a suite of clinical assays addressing hereditary cancers, cardiovascular and metabolic disorders, infertility, neonatal conditions, and other critical health areas.

Driven by continuous research and development, Medicover Genetics is actively expanding into advanced areas such as liquid biopsy for therapy selection and minimal residual disease (MRD) testing. Its laboratories are CAP and ISO 15189 accredited, CLIA, ISO 9001, and ISO 13485 certified, and comply with GMP and GCP, ensuring the highest quality standards.

With a presence across Europe, Asia, and Africa, Medicover Genetics collaborates closely with laboratories and clinicians to deliver scalable, high-impact genetic solutions that support personalised medicine and enable informed clinical decision-making. www.medicover-genetics.com

Medicover Genetics is part of Medicover, a leading international healthcare and diagnostic services company founded in 1995, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.medicover.com