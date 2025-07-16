Authorities have confirmed that no new oil pollution has been found off the coast of Limassol, following Tuesday’s announcement by the Cyprus ports authority (CPA) about a minor spill in the sea near Moni.

The department of fisheries and marine research issued a fresh statement on Wednesday, clarifying that the incident remains isolated and small in scale. It said that, aside from the initial event, no other oil-related pollution has been detected in the wider area.

According to the fisheries department, the spill was immediately contained after it was first spotted. Response teams activated emergency protocols and applied the necessary anti-pollution measures on site. The CPA later continued the clean-up effort.

Officials said the joint response was effective in preventing the spill from spreading to nearby beaches. While there may have been short-term traces of oil residue, no long-lasting effects have been reported along the coast.

Fisheries department teams have been carrying out daily inspections across Limassol’s shoreline since the incident. They confirmed on Wednesday that the sea remains clear and that there are no new signs of contamination.

The department said it will continue to monitor the area closely and is ready to act if any further risk is identified. It also reminded the public to follow official updates and avoid spreading unverified information.