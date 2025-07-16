The trial of German national Eva Isabella Kunzel, accused of illegally seizing Greek Cypriot properties in the north, was delayed on Wednesday with proceedings set to continue on July 23.

The case, heard before the criminal court in Nicosia, was meant to move forward with the testimony and cross-examination of the defence’s final witness.

However, the hearing was adjourned after the court president announced that one of the judges on the bench was facing a personal issue and could not participate.

Kunzel, aged 49, was arrested last year over allegations that she unlawfully occupied or sold properties belonging to Greek Cypriots in the north.

She has denied any wrongdoing.

The defence has consistently argued that her arrest and questioning were carried out under improper conditions.

To support these claims, the defence had planned to call Malvina Sgardeli, a professional interpreter, to testify on Wednesday about the circumstances surrounding Kunzel’s interrogation.