There is no end to live music nights in the summer. No one is complaining, of course, the island’s musicians and music lovers are happy to find each other often this season, and we are here to bring you the latest news and happenings.

For a thorough dose of blues, rock n roll and funk and soul, The Goodfellas are a Cypriot band ensemble you should know. Formed by long-time collaborators and veterans of the scene, George Kalopedis and Emmanuel Vourakis (from The Zilla Project), the band took flesh and bone when fellow musicians Marios Michael on bass and Omiros Miltiadous on drums joined to pump electrifying live feel-good performances. This August, the band is heading to Limassol and Paphos for two evening gigs.

Curious about what to expect? “Their electrified performances are a must-see,” say organisers, “leaving audiences yearning for more with a setlist infused by classic hits from all forms of Blues music and legends including Albert King, BB King, Eric Clapton, Buddy Guy, Chuck Berry, Freddie King, Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, Albert Collins, John Mayall, Nina Simone, Etta James, Ray Charles, Elvis Presley and many more.”

First, they will step onto the stage of Music Hall Limassol on August 17 for an 8pm show. Then on August 26, the band will head to Technopolis 20 in Paphos for a special garden concert.

The Goodfellas

Local blues, soul and funk band live. August 17. Music Hall Limassol. Doors open 7pm, music at 8pm. €10. Tel: 96-002425. August 26. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €16. www.technopolis20.com. Tel: 7000-2420