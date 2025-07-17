Cyprus recorded one of the smallest declines in energy use across the EU services sector in 2023, as the bloc’s overall consumption fell by 1.9 per cent compared with the previous year, released on Thursday by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

The EU’s services sector consumed a total of 4 937 petajoules (PJ) last year, down from 5 069 PJ in 2022.

However, over the longer term, energy use in the sector has risen by almost a quarter since 1990.

In Cyprus, the services sector remains a major energy consumer, particularly for electricity, which accounts for nearly half of its energy use.

This reliance reflects the country’s economic structure, dominated by tourism, retail, and health-related services.

Across the EU, the services sector accounted for 13.5 per cent of total final energy consumption in 2023.

This share was far lower than transport activities (32 per cent), households (26.3 per cent), and industry (24.6 per cent), but still well ahead of agriculture, forestry and fishing (3.2 per cent).

Electricity and natural gas dominated the energy mix for services, representing 51.2 per cent and 26 per cent respectively.

Renewables and biofuels made up 8.4 per cent, followed by heat at 7.7 per cent, and oil and petroleum products at 6.2 per cent. The remainder came from coal, waste and other energy products.

Within the EU, wholesale and retail trade was the most energy-intensive sub-sector, consuming 847 PJ, or 20 per cent of total services energy use.

Professional, scientific and technical activities followed with 478 PJ (11.3 per cent).

Meanwhile, human health and social work overtook accommodation and food services in energy consumption, reaching 468 PJ (11.1 per cent) compared with 450 PJ (10.6 per cent).

This shift was attributed to higher use of natural gas and renewables in hospitals and clinics, alongside reduced gas consumption in hotels and restaurants.