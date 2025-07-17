The “Dionysian Odyssey Music & Meze Feast 2025” is set to transform Ayia Napa Marina into a three-day hub of celebration, art and authentic Greek flavours. Over August 14-16, 2025, this multicultural festival of arts, music and gastronomy will bring vibrant energy to the wider region of free Famagusta, filled with colours, aromas and sounds that celebrate Greek culture.

Inspired by Dionysus, the god of wine and revelry in Greek mythology, the festival promises a captivating experience that bridges tradition and modernity. Taking place across three, specially-curated areas within the Marina – the Square, the Agora and the Balcony – visitors will be immersed in a world of rhythm, expression and culinary exploration.

Each evening of the festival carries its own thematic identity, creating a unique narrative that blends cultural elements, contemporary artistic expression and warm Greek hospitality. Multicultural music performances from Cyprus and abroad will fill the air with distinct sounds and memorable live acts.

Programme highlights

Thursday, August 14, 2025 – Starts at 6pm

Main Stage: Fideles (International Act), Paradise X, Konn

Fideles (International Act), Paradise X, Konn Balcony Stage: Decadance by Mix FM (Retro & Kitsch)

Friday, August 15, 2025 – Starts at 6pm

Main Stage: Thanassis Vassilopoulos, Stavros Konstantinou, Alejjos

Thanassis Vassilopoulos, Stavros Konstantinou, Alejjos Balcony Stage: Greek Gods by Andreas Tasoulis & guests

Saturday, August 16, 2025 – Starts at 6pm

Main Stage: Toni Sfinos, Dinos G, Phivos Constantinides by Diskotek, Mix FM

Toni Sfinos, Dinos G, Phivos Constantinides by Diskotek, Mix FM Balcony Stage: Kiki Botonaki, Manic Mike by Skynovel

Alongside the musical programme, guests will enjoy themed events dedicated to the culinary delights of the Greek and Mediterranean world. Meze inspired by Greek cuisine – and beyond – will accompany every moment perfectly, crafting a sensory journey that celebrates joy, taste and tradition.

Ultimately, the Dionysian Odyssey Music & Meze Feast 2025 is more than just a festival. It is a living tribute to the Greek way of life, where music, food and culture coexist in harmony, turning each night into an unforgettable experience.

Ticket information

Backstage tickets available exclusively for Thursday, August 14, 2025 (Main Stage).

Secure your tickets via Ticketmaster

Early-bird prices:

General Admission Thursday: €25

Backstage Thursday: early bird pricing available

General Admission Friday/Saturday: €22

Combo Full Festival Ticket: €55

For further information & reservations: +357 99768515

Location: Ayia Napa Marina, 2 Agia Thekla Street, Ayia Napa, 5330

Instagram: @dionysian_odyssey

Sponsored by: Absolut, Medplace

Powered by: Mix FM

Under the auspices of the Municipality of Ayia Napa