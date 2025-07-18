An “explosive device” caused extensive damage to a parked car in Larnaca after being placed in front of it and then detonated in the early hours of Friday morning, the police said.

The police said they were informed of the incident at around 1.50am.

The car belongs to a 75-year-old man, and had been parked outside his house near the Kamares aqueduct in the west of the town.

No injuries were reported after the explosion.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.