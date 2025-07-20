Several political groups in the European Parliament issued messages on Sunday condemning the Turkish invasion and continued occupation of Cyprus, marking 51 years since the illegal military intervention in 1974.

The European People’s Party (EPP) said the day marked “51 years since the unlawful Turkish invasion of Cyprus and the occupation of one third of the island.” In a post on X, the EPP reaffirmed its support for negotiations under United Nations auspices, based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation, in line with EU law. “We reject Turkey’s ideas for a ‘two states’ solution,” the party said.

The European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) also weighed in, stating that the pain and suffering caused by the invasion remain vivid for all Cypriots. “We support justice for all those families whose loved ones are missing, and we work towards the liberation of the island,” the group said.

The newly formed Patriots for Europe group published a three-minute video featuring statements by its MEPs, condemning the Turkish occupation and expressing solidarity with Cyprus. The video ends with MEPs repeating the slogan “We do not forget.” In their accompanying message, the group wrote: “51 years of illegal Turkish occupation in Cyprus — a crime against sovereignty and Europe itself. We, the Patriots for Europe, stand firm: this injustice must end.”

The messages come amid a renewed diplomatic push by Nicosia and the UN for a resumption of settlement talks, as political and civil society actors mark the sombre anniversary of the 1974 invasion.