ASBISc Enterprises Plc on Tuesday reported a sharp year-on-year increase in its estimated consolidated revenues for June 2025.

In a filing to the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), the company said that revenues for the month reached approximately $374 million.

This represents an increase of around 65 per cent compared to June 2024, when revenue stood at approximately $226 million.

The report was published in line with the board of directors’ earlier decision to disclose estimated monthly consolidated revenues.

The company stressed that the disclosed figures are based on the best possible estimation available to the board.

They added that the final data may differ slightly from the estimates.