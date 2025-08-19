Larnaca’s €19 million sustainable mobility project has been officially launched following the signing of the construction contract at the Transport Ministry’s public works department.

The contract, awarded to Araco Construction Cy Ltd, was signed by Public Works director Eleftherios Eleftheriou on behalf of Cyprus and company representative Mohammed Rokaya.

The administrative court annulled the initial award last March after ruling that the tender review authority had met irregularly in separate sessions.

However, with the legal issues resolved, the contract worth €18.34m excluding VAT has now been signed, and construction is set to begin in September 2025. The work is expected to last 16 months and be completed by January 2027.

Funded by the Recovery and Resilience Plan alongside national resources, the project forms part of Larnaca’s Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (SUMP).

It is designed to promote public transport and strengthen multimodal connections across the city, while also improving road safety, accessibility and overall quality of life.

In addition, the ministry said the scheme is expected to contribute to long-term economic and environmental sustainability.

The works will include the reconstruction of road surfaces and the creation of dedicated bus lanes with modern bus stop infrastructure.

Moreover, around 22 km of cycling lanes will also be built, running both on roads and pavements, marked by coloured surfaces, clear signage and physical separators such as kerbs and flexible bollards.

Pedestrian facilities will be upgraded through new and refurbished pavements, zebra and Pelican crossings, and cyclist-friendly crossings.

At the same time, new traffic lights will be installed or existing ones upgraded, with horizontal and vertical signage providing clearer guidance.

Finally, the project also covers essential supporting infrastructure for drainage, road lighting, sewage, irrigation of green spaces and water supply systems.