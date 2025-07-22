Insight Enterprises and Columbia Group have signed a strategic partnership to deliver IT and OT services to the maritime sector, combining Insight’s enterprise technology expertise with Columbia’s operational experience in shipping.

Under the agreement, services will be provided through the SmartSea brand, offering a suite of digital technologies such as cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, AI-driven analytics, and digital workplace systems.

“We are excited to join forces with Insight to bring next-generation IT and OT solutions onboard our managed fleet and the wider maritime industry,” said Mark O’Neil, president and CEO of Columbia Group.

“This partnership will enable us to provide unparalleled services to our clients and drive innovation in the sector,” he added.

Insight Enterprises delivers technology integration services across sectors including government, healthcare, education and enterprise, with a focus on infrastructure, cybersecurity, AI and edge technologies.

The partnership with Columbia Group, effective immediately, aims to support long-term maritime digitalisation initiatives.

Headquartered in Arizona, Insight Enterprises Inc. is a publicly traded global technology company listed on the Fortune 500, with offices in 19 countries.

Meanwhile, Columbia Shipmanagement, founded in Limassol, Cyprus, in 1978 by Heinrich Schoeller, has grown into one of the world’s leading providers of shipmanagement and maritime services over four decades.