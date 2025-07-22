Greek consumers are showing growing signs of caution as they reduce their everyday spending and shift priorities heading into the summer.

According to the latest data from Plum, a fintech app with a presence in both Greece and Cyprus, spending across most categories fell sharply in June 2025, continuing a trend of economic restraint among households.

The steepest month-on-month reductions in June were observed in Personal Care and Fitness, which dropped by 50 per cent, alongside Eating Out and Dining, also down 50 per cent, and Clothing and Accessories, which declined by 45 per cent.

Bills saw a significant reduction of 41 per cent, while Groceries decreased by 4 per cent and Transport fell by 23 per cent, collectively indicating a broad tightening of household budgets.

The data, published on July 16, 2025, suggests that many Greeks are pausing discretionary spending, likely delaying purchases until summer sales begin, cutting back on energy usage, or saving up for upcoming holidays.

Although inflation appears to have peaked, the ongoing reduction in spending may also reflect a shift towards more budget-conscious behaviour.

Plum’s analysis is based on its monthly Money Unwrapped research, which tracks average user spending across major categories using real customer transaction data.

Among the clearest trends in the June data was the fall in Eating Out and Dining, which declined by 50 per cent compared to May.

This marks the fifth consecutive month of reductions in this category, signalling that meals out are among the first luxuries to be dropped when financial pressure builds.

“Dining out is often where we see consumer confidence first reflected,” said Marily Mitropoulou, Country Marketing Manager at Plum.

“What we’re witnessing is a more conservative mindset, as people are trading dinner reservations for home-cooked meals, ride-hailing for walking, and subscriptions for savings,” she added.

Entertainment and Personal Care spending also fell during June, by 14 per cent and 50 per cent respectively, even though both categories had seen seasonal peaks during the spring.

Unlike in earlier periods where only non-essential costs were impacted, the June figures show that even essential categories such as groceries, utilities, and transport are now being cut back.

This shift indicates that consumers are reassessing their overall spending, including on necessities.

“Plum users are building new habits, shifting away from autopilot spending and thinking more deliberately about what truly matters,” said Mitropoulou.

“This behaviour reflects broader economic uncertainty, but also growing financial awareness,” she added.

As consumers become more selective with their spending, there has been growing interest in low-risk, stable-return options.

“Whether users are setting aside what they would’ve spent on transport or cutting back on dinners out, that money shouldn’t sit still,” said Mitropoulou.